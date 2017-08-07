Giants' Hunter Pence: Heads to bench Monday

Pence is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Despite being in the midst of an eight game hitting streak, Pence will head to the bench for a breather as Carlos Moncrief draws the start in right field. The 34-year-old, who has collected three multi-hit games during his hitting streak, is now slashing .251/.295/.370 through 343 at-bats this season.