Davis told reporters he's willing to do "whatever the team needs," following the Giants' signing of Matt Chapman on Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Prior to the deal, Davis was lined up for the starting job at third base. Davis now is likely to either be a reserve or trade option, as the Giants also have Wilmer Flores available for an infield utility role and LaMonte Wade expected to handle a strong-side platoon role at first base. Davis batted. 248 with 18 home runs and a career-high 69 RBI over 144 contests last season and was awarded a $6.9 million contract in arbitration in February.