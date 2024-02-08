Davis will make $6.9 million in 2024 after winning his arbitration case against the Giants on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis slashed .248/.325/.413 with 18 home runs and 69 RBI across 544 plate appearances in his first full season with San Francisco -- good enough to earn himself an extra $350,000 over what the Giants offered him. Davis appears in line to serve as the Giants' starting third baseman again in 2024 and is slated to enter free agency next winter.