Krizan's contract was purchased from Triple-A Sacramento and he will make his big-league debut Friday, starting in left field against the Nationals, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

He played 11 seasons and 1,132 games in the minor leagues before getting this opportunity. Krizan was hitting .213/.333/.340 with one home run in 13 games at Triple-A, seeing time at first base and second base. He probably won't be up very long, especially with LaMonte Wade (knee) nearing a return.