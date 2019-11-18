Mets' Jason Krizan: Re-ups with New York
Krizan signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Monday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
Krizan spent the majority of the 2019 season with Double-A Binghamton, slashing .257/.335/.443 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI over 98 games. He also spent 20 contests with Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit an impressive .365 with two long balls and 11 RBI. Krizan has yet to make his big-league debut.
