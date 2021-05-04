Bart was recalled by the Giants on Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bart's stay on the big-league roster may be temporary, as he'll be filling the roster spot that had belonged to Kevin Gausman, who isn't expected to miss much time while recovering from the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. It's possible he'll stick around as Buster Posey's backup, but it's unclear why the Giants would abandon their plan to give Bart regular at-bats in the minors right as the minor-league seasons are beginning.