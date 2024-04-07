Winn (0-2) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one batter over six innings.

Winn got off to a rough beginning in the contest, giving up four first-inning runs on a Jurickson Profar grand slam. The second-year hurler rebounded to hold the Padres scoreless over the following five frames, but San Francisco was unable to put any runs on the scoreboard, resulting in the right-hander taking his second loss. It was at least promising to see Winn keep his composure after the difficult first inning, but it's also worth noting that he didn't miss many bats, as he induced just four swinging strikes and one punchout. The lack of strikeouts and mostly mediocre minor-league numbers limit's Winn's current fantasy appeal.