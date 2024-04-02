Winn (0-1) threw five innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Winn threw 60 of his 89 pitches for strikes and induced 14 swings and misses, so he wasn't entirely overwhelmed by the Dodgers' vaunted offense. However, the right-hander gave up a pair of extra-base hits that were turned into two of the three runs against him. It's a somewhat positive sign that Winn was able to hang around against one of the league's top offenses, but the right-hander will likely need to show much more to move onto the radar in fantasy redraft formats.