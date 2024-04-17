Winn (1-3) earned the win Wednesday at Miami after he allowed a run on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander kept the Marlins off the board until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Bryan De La Cruz launched a solo homer to tie the game 1-1. Winn then closed out the frame, and the Giants took the lead in the top of the seventh to put him in line for his first win of the campaign. The 26-year-old surrendered seven runs across his first two starts of the season but has bounced back in his last two outings with 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 11 innings.