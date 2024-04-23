Winn (2-3) earned the win against the Mets on Monday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings.

The only run Winn allowed came on a Pete Alonso solo homer in the fifth inning, which was also the Mets' lone extra-base hit in the contest. The right-handed hurler finished with his second straight quality start, and he's allowed just two runs over 12 frames during that two-game stretch. Winn appears to be finding a groove and has been a valuable component of San Francisco's pitching staff so far this season, posting a 3.54 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 28 innings.