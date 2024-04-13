Winn (0-3) took the loss Friday, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over five innings as the Giants fell 2-1 to the Rays. He struck out six.

It was a tough loss for the right-hander, who threw 58 of 89 pitches for strikes in a solid outing but didn't get much run support. Winn has yet to produce a quality start in his three trips to the mound, but his 5.06 ERA might be a little unlucky considering his 1.19 WHIP, 13:7 K:BB and only one homer allowed through 16 innings. He'll look to pick up his first win of 2024 in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Miami.