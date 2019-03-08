Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Surrenders two in loss

Bumgarner allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings and was saddled with the loss Thursday against Oakland.

Bumgarner was hit with his second loss in spring training, although this isn't overly concerning given how early it is in camp. The 29-year-old lefty surrendered a run in the second and fourth innings on the way to a 5-1 loss.

More News
Our Latest Stories