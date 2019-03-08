Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Surrenders two in loss
Bumgarner allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings and was saddled with the loss Thursday against Oakland.
Bumgarner was hit with his second loss in spring training, although this isn't overly concerning given how early it is in camp. The 29-year-old lefty surrendered a run in the second and fourth innings on the way to a 5-1 loss.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Bounces back Friday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Allows six runs in spring debut•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Involved in trade talks•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Club option exercised•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes loss in final start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Start pushed back to Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
20 late round SP sleepers
If investing in non-aces isn't worth the risk, where should you get your pitchers? Chris Towers...
-
Hot springs seizing jobs?
Spring stats usually only matter as much as their manager thinks they do. But these players...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times