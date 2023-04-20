Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was non-committal following Wednesday's game when responding to questions about Bumgarner's continuation as part of the team's starting rotation, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. "As we do, with every situation after every start, we group up as a staff and then sit down with the front office and figure out what to do next," the manager said.

This was the second straight post-game news conference during which Lovullo was posed questions about Bumgarner's struggles. Once again, his fastball failed to reach 90 mph in Wednesday's 14-5 loss to St. Louis, in which the left-hander allowed seven runs on seven hits and four walks. Bumgarner has a 10.26 ERA with 15 walks over 16.2 innings (four starts). If the Diamondbacks decide to go another way, the most likely candidates to fill in are Triple-A Reno starters Tommy Henry and Brandon Pfaadt.