Bumgarner (undisclosed) will remain in Arizona's rotation and is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Bumgarner has three consecutive rocky starts to begin the season and made cryptic comments following Friday's start that alluded to an injury. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo contradicted the pitcher's comments but also regretted having the left-hander throw 103 pitches his second time out. "I probably made a mistake in running him up over 100 pitches (in his second start)," the manager said. "Medically there was nothing that we felt like was going to hinder him. He probably could have used a little bit more rest." Bumgarner owns a 7.90 ERA while allowing 18 hits and 11 walks with one batter hit over 13.2 innings. Things won't get easier against St. Louis, which is hitting .309 with an .825 OPS against left-handed pitching.