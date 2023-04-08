Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision Friday after allowing three runs (two earned) over 4.2 innings on five hits against the Dodgers. He walked six and struck out five.

Bumgarner was able to work around his control issues for the most part, but two of the runs he allowed still came on solo homers. The left-hander struggled to throw strikes throughout the contest with just 52 of 103 pitches landing in the strike zone. It is worth mentioning that he felt arm fatigue in his previous outing, so it's possible that was a factor. Bumgarner is lined up to face the Brewers next week, and he'll take a 7.27 ERA into that outing.