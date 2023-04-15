Bumgarner (0-2), who gave up five earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one in five innings Friday against the Marlins, alluded to pitching through a physical issue after the game, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Many players are playing through some level of general soreness, and that may just be what the 33-year-old southpaw is dealing with, but it's indisputable that Bumgarner has been ineffective thus far. He has a 7.90 ERA and more walks (11) than strikeouts (eight) in 13.2 innings through three starts. Were it not for the fact Arizona owes him $37 million this year and next, Bumgarner may have already been jettisoned from the rotation. He should be considered questionable to make his next start. Brandon Pfaadt would be the logical replacement from Triple-A if Bumgarner ends up missing time.