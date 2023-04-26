Bumgarner was released by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Arizona designated Bumgarner for assignment last Thursday and he is now officially a free agent. He's still owed nearly $36 million guaranteed from the Diamondbacks, but the next team that wants to sign the veteran left-hander can get him for the major-league minimum of $720,000. Over the course of his 69 total starts with Arizona, Bumgarner registered a 5.23 ERA in 363.1 innings. He had a 10.26 ERA through 16.2 frames here in 2023.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Loses roster spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Rotation spot to be discussed•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Struggles early and often in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Remains in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Alludes to injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Doesn't last five against Dodgers•