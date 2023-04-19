Bumgarner (0-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks over three innings against the Cardinals. He struck out two.

Bumgarner allowed three runs in the bottom of the first, and after posting a scoreless second, served up four more runs in the third, including a two-out, three-run homer to Tommy Edman. The veteran left-hander has given up five or more earned runs in three of his first four starts this season and currently has more walks (15) than strikeouts (10).