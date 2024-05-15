The Giants recalled Luciano from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.
Luciano has spent the entire season with Sacramento so far, slashing .266/.399/.344 with 20 RBI across 158 plate appearances. He'll come up from the minors to give San Francisco additional infield depth, taking the roster spot of Patrick Bailey (concussion).
