Luciano is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Luciano has taken the reins at shortstop since Nick Ahmed (wrist) landed on the 10-day injured list May 10, with the 22-year-old having started each of the last five games while going 6-for-17 with two doubles and three doubles. He'll likely still continue to see the bulk of the reps at shortstop sans Ahmed, but Luciano will give way to Brett Wisely in the series finale.