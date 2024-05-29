Luciano was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Phillies in the bottom of third inning with right hamstring tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He reached base on a throwing error during his only plate appearance before exiting the contest.

Brett Wisely came off the bench to pinch hit for Luciano in the latter's second turn through the batting order. It's unclear when if Luciano first sustained the injury while he was playing shortstop in the top of the third or at some earlier in the contest, but the Giants should provide more details on his condition after the game. Luciano has been working in the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Wisely at shortstop lately while Nick Ahmed (wrist) is on the injured list.