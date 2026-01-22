The Yankees claimed Luciano off waivers from the Orioles on Thursday.

It's Luciano's fourth organization this offseason, as he continues to bounce around via waivers. The former top prospect has slashed just .217/.286/.304 over 41 games in the majors and .227/.351/.401 at the Triple-A level, but he is still just 24. Luciano does not have any minor-league options left, so he'll need to make the Yankees' Opening Day roster or risk going through waivers again.