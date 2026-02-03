default-cbs-image
The Yankees outrighted Luciano to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

After bouncing around via waivers for the past two months, Luciano cleared this time and will remain in the Yankees organization. The 24-year-old has managed just a .217/.286/.304 batting line over 41 games in the majors.

