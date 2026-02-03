Yankees' Marco Luciano: Stays in organization
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees outrighted Luciano to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
After bouncing around via waivers for the past two months, Luciano cleared this time and will remain in the Yankees organization. The 24-year-old has managed just a .217/.286/.304 batting line over 41 games in the majors.
More News
-
Yankees' Marco Luciano: Headed back to waivers again•
-
Yankees' Marco Luciano: Grabbed by Yankees•
-
Orioles' Marco Luciano: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Marco Luciano: Claimed off waivers by O's•
-
Pirates' Marco Luciano: DFA'd by Bucs•
-
Pirates' Marco Luciano: Claimed off waivers by Pirates•