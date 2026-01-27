Yankees' Marco Luciano: Headed back to waivers again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees designated Luciano for assignment Tuesday.
Luciano has already spent time in four different organizations this offseason and could make it a fifth if he gets scooped up via waivers again. He's hit .217/.286/.304 over 41 games in the majors and .227/.351/.401 at the Triple-A level and does not have minor-league options remaining. Luciano is also a former top prospect and is still just 24, so it's possible another club takes a shot on him.
