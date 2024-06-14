The Giants activated Luciano (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Luciano has put his hamstring injury in the rearview mirror, but he will remain at Sacramento where he had been on a rehab assignment rather than return to the majors. Nick Ahmed (wrist) is also back from the IL and will take over as the Giants' shortstop.