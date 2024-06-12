Luciano (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Triple-A Sacramento's game versus Reno on Tuesday.

This game marked the beginning of Luciano's rehab assignment after he landed on the injured list May 31. The infielder played second base for Sacramento with Nick Ahmed (wrist) also on a rehab assignment and occupying shortstop. Given the timeline of those two players rehabbing together, it's possible Luciano may stay at Triple-A once healthy, as the Giants likely value Brett Wisely's versatility a bit more for the major-league roster.