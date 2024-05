Luciano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

After drawing five straight starts at shortstop from last Friday through Wednesday, Luciano appears to have moved into more of a timeshare at the position with Brett Wisely. Even with lefty Sean Manaea toeing the rubber for the Mets, the righty-hitting Luciano will give way to the lefty-hitting Wisely in the series finale.