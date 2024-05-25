Luciano isn't in the Giants' lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Luciano has filled in as San Francisco's primary shortstop since Nick Ahmed went down with a wrist injury, but he will get a breather Saturday after going 3-for-4 during Friday's win in the series opener. Brett Wisely will start at shortstop and bat ninth in his place.
