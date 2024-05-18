Luciano is starting at shortstop and batting ninth in Friday's game against the Rockies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Luciano made his 2024 debut Tuesday against the Dodgers when he pinch hit for Mike Yastrzemski in the ninth inning. Luciano started the season with Triple-A Sacramento, posting a .266/.399/.344 line with one home run and 20 RBI over 158 plate appearances before being recalled by the Giants on May 14. The 22-year-old appeared in 14 games for San Francisco in 2023, going 9-for-39 with three doubles and a stolen base across 14 games.