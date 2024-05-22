Luciano will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Luciano will pick up his fifth straight start after going 6-for-15 with two doubles, two walks, four runs and one RBI over the previous four contests. He should continue to hold down a regular role at shortstop while Nick Ahmed (wrist) is on the shelf, and Luciano may keep the job once Ahmed is healthy if he can continue to produce at the plate.