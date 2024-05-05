Black is expected to be called up from Triple-A Sacramento and start Monday's contest against the Phillies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Black is set for his major-league debut in Philadelphia, joining the Giants' big-league roster after producing a sparkling 1.01 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 26.2 innings in six starts with Sacramento this season. The right-hander will be given a tall task facing the Phillies but with Blake Snell (thigh) still unavailable, Black will have a chance at sticking around San Francisco's rotation with a strong performance.