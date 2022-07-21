Llovera (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Llovera sustained a Grade 2 right flexor strain last week and will be unavailable for at least two months due to the injury. It's not yet known whether the Giants expect him to return for the final few weeks of the regular season, but the team signed Trevor Rosenthal (hamstring) to a one-year contract Thursday.
