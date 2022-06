Papierski was designated for assignment by the Giants on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Papierski spent a week on the active roster in late May, going 0-for-9 in the first five games of his major-league career. He's hit just .210/.297/.308 in 40 Triple-A games this season, which suggests he's unlikely to generate much interest on waivers. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Giants to claim Yermin Mercedes.