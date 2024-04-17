Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Yastrzemski is one of three lefty-hitting regulars in the lineup who will take a seat with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the bump for Miami. LaMonte Wade and Michael Conforto will join Wade on the bench for the series finale.
