Share Video

Link copied!

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski is one of three lefty-hitting regulars in the lineup who will take a seat with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the bump for Miami. LaMonte Wade and Michael Conforto will join Wade on the bench for the series finale.

More News