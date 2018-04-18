Sandoval was added to Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks after Evan Longoria (ankle) was scratched, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Sandoval will start at third base and hit fifth Tuesday night. Longoria is expected to need a couple days off to let his ankle recover, so Sandoval will likely see additional time in the Giants' lineup until Longoria returns to full health.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories