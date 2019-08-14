Sandoval (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This was expected after an MRI revealed Sandoval is dealing with been chips in his right elbow. The veteran infielder received a cortisone shot over the weekend but has shown little improvement since. Sandoval is hoping to return down the stretch, though he remains without a concrete timetable for his return. In c corresponding move, Alex Dickerson (oblique) was activated from the IL.