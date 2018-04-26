Sandoval went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 15-2 loss to the Nationals.

It was the 31-year-old's first multi-hit game of the season, and Sandoval now sports a .242/.306/.424 slash line. Barring an injury to Evan Longoria, there likely won't be much playing time available for Sandoval in 2018, but his ability to supply a bit of power in his rare starts could make him a useful bargain DFS play in the right matchup.