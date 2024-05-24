Ray (elbow) will throw live batting practice Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ray began throwing bullpen sessions during spring training, but Saturday will mark the first time he has faced hitters since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2023. The 32-year-old southpaw still isn't expected to pitch for the Giants until around the All-Star break, but he certainly appears to be trending in the right direction. He will almost certainly throw a few additional rounds of live BP before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, at which point a clearer picture regarding his return may emerge.