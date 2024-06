Ray (elbow) struck out three in a scoreless inning Tuesday with the Arizona Complex League Giants in his first rehab appearance.

Ray yielded a double to top Mariners prospect Felnin Celesten but pitched around it by inducing three swinging strikeouts. Coming back from last May's Tommy John surgery, the 32-year-old Ray will require multiple outings as he builds back up. With a 30-day rehab window, it looks like he should make it back before the All-Star break.