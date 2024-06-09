Ray (elbow) is on track to return around the All-Star break, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ray made his second rehab appearance with the Giants' rookie-level team Saturday, striking out five without allowing a baserunner over two innings. The southpaw began his rehab assignment June 4, and he could have it extended beyond the customary 30 days since he is returning from Tommy John surgery. Ray will likely make some of his rehab appearances in the higher levels of the minors later in the assignment.