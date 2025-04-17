Ray didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Phillies after allowing four runs on six hits and five walks in four innings. He struck out eight.

The veteran left-hander exhibited poor control in the first inning, lending four free passes and throwing two wild pitches en route to giving up two runs despite yielding a lone single. Ray then gave up a two-run home run to Bryce Harper in the fourth frame, and the southpaw's outing later came to a close after he tossed 93 pitches. Ray will look to improve on his shaky 4.19 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB over 19.1 innings (four starts) the next time he takes the mound, which currently lines up for early next week against Milwaukee.