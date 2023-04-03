Perez will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Perez has now started behind the dish in three of the Giants' first four games of the season, and he'll likely remain the team's preferred option behind the dish for the foreseeable future after Joey Bart (back) was moved to the injured list over the weekend. The Giants have Rule 5 pick Blake Sabol on hand as another option at catcher, but he should see the bulk of his action in left field while Mitch Haniger (oblique) is on the shelf. Perez has gone 1-for-6 with four strikeouts through his first two games and is a career .207/.298/.359 hitter (77 wRC+) over parts of 10 seasons in the majors, so he likely won't be anything more than a low-end No. 2 option in leagues that start two catchers while he's receiving steady plate appearances.