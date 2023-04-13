Perez underwent season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair his right rotator cuff, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Perez suffered a severe strain of his right rotator cuff in just his second week with the Giants, after starting behind the plate in five of their first seven games. He'll be a free agent this winter. Joey Bart has another opportunity here to establish himself as the immediate and long-term answer at catcher in San Francisco, though Rule 5 pick Blake Sabol has also been a factor in the early going and Gary Sanchez is currently getting built up at Triple-A Sacramento.
