Perez is not in the lineup Thursday afternoon against the White Sox.
Sabol will take a turn behind the plate and bat ninth versus the White Sox and right-handed starter Lance Lynn. LaMonte Wade is in left field and batting leadoff. Perez seems to have emerged as the Giants' primary catcher, but he'll grab some rest during Thursday's matinee game in Chicago.
More News
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Serving as primary backstop•
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Joins roster, starting Opening Day•
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Will make Opening Day roster•
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Joining San Francisco•
-
Pirates' Roberto Perez: Could be ready for winter ball•
-
Pirates' Roberto Perez: Undergoes surgery•