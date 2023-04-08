Perez was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday with a right rotator cuff strain, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Perez exited Friday's game against Kansas City with the injury and will now be sidelined for at least the next two months. The 34-year-old was operating as San Francisco's primary backstop, but Blake Sabol and a newly-promoted Austin Wynns will now handle the catching duties until Joey Bart (back) returns from the injured list.