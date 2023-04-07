Perez left Friday's game against the Royals after throwing to second base in an attempt to catch Kyle Isbel stealing, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Perez immediately headed for the dugout after making the throw, seemingly in quite a bit of pain. The Giants will take a look at him and should provide an update relatively soon. If he's forced to remain out for an extended period of time, Blake Sabol will become the only active catcher on San Francisco's roster.
More News
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Serving as primary backstop•
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Joins roster, starting Opening Day•
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Will make Opening Day roster•
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Joining San Francisco•
-
Pirates' Roberto Perez: Could be ready for winter ball•