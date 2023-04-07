Perez left Friday's game against Kansas City with a right shoulder strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
While the severity of Perez's injury and how long he might be inactive remain unknown, it seems like the Giants avoided what could have been a much worse fate. Blake Sabol will assume primary catching duties while Perez and Joey Bart (back) work their way back from injury.
