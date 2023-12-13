Perez (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract Wednesday with the Red Sox, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Perez made the Giants' Opening Day roster out of spring training last year, but he tore his right rotator cuff in early April and underwent season-ending surgery. The veteran catcher is a career .207/.298/.358 hitter in 1,769 plate appearances at the major-league level and turns 35 years old later this month.
More News
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Has season-ending shoulder surgery•
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Lands on 60-day injured list•
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Diagnosed with shoulder strain•
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Exits early with injury•
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Giants' Roberto Perez: Serving as primary backstop•