Perez (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract Wednesday with the Red Sox, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Perez made the Giants' Opening Day roster out of spring training last year, but he tore his right rotator cuff in early April and underwent season-ending surgery. The veteran catcher is a career .207/.298/.358 hitter in 1,769 plate appearances at the major-league level and turns 35 years old later this month.