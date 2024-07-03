The Red Sox released Perez on Tuesday.
Perez has been on the injured list at Triple-A Worcester all season as he recovered from right rotator cuff surgery. The team had been hoping he could be game-ready by now, but that wasn't the case and it's uncertain when he might be ready to play. Perez will look to latch on with another organization.
