Rogers (1-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out two over one inning, taking the extra-inning loss versus the Dodgers on Monday.

Will Smith hit a two-run double off Rogers with one out in the 10th inning, and the Giants were unable to answer it in their half of the frame. Rogers remains inconsistent -- he's given up four runs (three earned) over six innings in May, but he also has a 12:1 K:BB in that span. For the season, he's at a 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB with three holds over 15.1 innings.